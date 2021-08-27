Perry Wellington 4.5 – What we can expect in the housing market this fall

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The pivot continues but some homes are still hot, case in point:

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

198 DOWRICK DRIVE, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $300,000 – Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a large lot in Martinsburg subdivision (airport drive area). Tree lined, paved driveway leads to the house that also features a two car finished garage. Vaulted ceilings in great room, gorgeous updated kitchen with new stainless appliances and granite countertops, first floor laundry, spacious heated sunroom with deck access, Central air, Master Bedroom with master bath featuring a jetted soaking tub, double sinks and a separate shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bath on second floor. Basement is partially finished with a theater/family room and electric fireplace. Deck is composite. Yard is spacious offering privacy even though you have neighbors nearby. There is also room for RV parking. Hot tub and security system included. Newer roof. Radon system.

The Summer selling season is winding down. In less than 40 days we’ll be in October.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the housing market and what we can expect this fall.

The housing market is expected to shift to something closer to normal this fall, real estate experts say.

They anticipate more homes will go up for sale, helping to slow down the unparalleled price increases and bidding wars of the past year.