Perry Wellington 4.5 – Wellington Mortgage can help your Fixer-Upper

With President's Day coming up, the Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at some historic presidential places.

Eisenhower National Historic Site

In 1950 General Dwight D. Eisenhower purchased almost 700 acres of farmland adjacent to Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania. After becoming president in 1953, Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, demolished and rebuilt the main home on the property. After completion of the house he would spend a total of 365 days of his presidency on the property and would retire to the home after leaving The White House. Today visitors can take a guided tour of the house that has been kept furnished and styled as it would have been in the 1960s. Tours of this historic site are administered through Gettysburg National Military Park.

1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA | 717-334-1124 | www.nps.gov/gett/index.htm

Independence National Historic Park- PHILADELPHIA, PA

Independence National Historical Park (sheltered President George Washington twice in his life)

The Germantown White House, built in 1752 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sheltered George Washington twice during his life. In 1793 Washington went to the home to escape the yellow fever epidemic sweeping through Philadelphia, and the very next year he returned to escape a heat wave. Today visitors to the house can take a guided tour to see its original 18th century appearance and learn about the various other people who were once sheltered here.

526 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA | 215-965-2305 | www.nps.gov/inde/index.htm

Wheatland

In 1848 Secretary of State James Buchanan purchased “The Wheatlands”, a 22.5-acre property with a gorgeous mansion in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The very next year he moved his family to Wheatland and, other than the four years he served as president, lived there until his death in 1884. Today visitors to the historic site can take a guided tour of Wheatland, explore the museum, and walk the ground and gardens.

230 North President Avenue, Lancaster, PA | 717-392-4633 | https://www.lancasterhistory.org/visit/

