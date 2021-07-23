Perry Wellington 4.5 – We’ll Buy Your House!

NEW LISTING!
1011 PENN VIEW LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   814-693-5513  
DETAILS:  $425,000 –  Beautiful 1 story home located in the Edgewood Estates development of Duncansville! This inviting home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a full finished basement with a bar. The primary suite, on its own wing of the house, provides privacy and relaxation with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy the all-seasons sunroom, just steps away from the covered back patio, equipped with a Swim Spa. This home also features new Quartz kitchen countertops, new carpet, and professional landscaping, all done for the new owner!

NEW LISTING! 
157 CHRIS STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM   814-693-5513
DETAILS: $375,000  Colonial Style 2 story home in the highly desirable Rolling Hills North Subdivision. Built by Campbell Builders, the home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout much of the 1st floor. The beautiful eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, quartz countertops, and included stainless steel appliances (brand new dishwasher)! The large deck off the kitchen area is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. There’s a formal dining room and living room. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with a full bath and walk-in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms and a second full bath on the second floor as well. Finished basement with an oversized two car garage, complete with an additional storage area.

NEW LISTING! 
425 MANION DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742
DETAILS:  $255,000  –  This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath… 1 story home in Duncansville. Bedrooms are on the main level with the kitchen and living area. The Lower level features two family rooms and a 3/4 bath…. plus a walk out basement that leads to a patio and hot tub.


