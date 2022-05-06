Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the state of the housing market and this week comes with a little bit of bad news.

The feds raised interest rates by .5 percent. This is the biggest move they’ve made since 2000, according to Yahoo Finance.

How much higher can they go? the team discusses that in the video above with an article from realtor.com.

“Buyers are navigating what they can afford,” says Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “They can’t afford the same price anymore.”