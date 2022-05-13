Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

1413 11TH AVENUE “BOLD”, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $425,000 SOLD PRICE: $425,000

Fully operational and running restaurant to remain open! Step into a turnkey restaurant with liquor license in the heart of the growing business district in downtown Altoona. This is your opportunity to get into downtown as it experiences a business renaissance! Fire alarms and security system in place and in working order. Includes liquor license. This building has potential for even more than a restaurant. There is additional space above the current restaurant space, plus a finished basement formerly used as a night club.



5025 BRIAN AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $250,000 – SOLD FOR: $260,000 New construction in Hollidaysburg School District. This 3 bed 2 bath ranch home will a full basement. Open concept living / dining/ kitchen area. Primary suite with attached full bath and large walk in closet. Back yard fire pit. 1st floor laundry / utility room. Seller is a licensed agent.



108 VALHALLA CIRCLE, FLINTON – LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART (814) 687-4216

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $249,000 – Check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, nestled in the woods on over an acre of land. French doors open from the living room / dining room to a private covered patio. There’s a spacious great room for entertaining or relaxing. There are multiple walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Basement bedroom and bath with walk out entrance is perfect for guests, a mother-in-law suite or an Airbnb rental. Wood stoves in living room and basement keep it cozy. One car garage is large enough for an RV. It is attached to a large shed. This home is on a cul-de-sac in Glendale Yearound- community pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, club house, dog park. Adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MAY 15TH FROM 1 TO 3 P.M.

715 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE, NORTHERN CAMBRIA – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: 129,000 – Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northern Cambria. It has a first floor master bedroom, full bath and laundry plus an eat in kitchen and sunroom. The second floor has two more bedrooms, a full bath and an office bonus room! There are also 2 one bedroom apartments with separate access for additional income! The house also has a 2 car garage with a heated workshop on the lower level plus additional parking out back.

183 MAPLE HOLLOW ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $155,000 – Two story home in the Maple Hollow Area. This home features a large eat in kitchen with first floor laundry with an updated 3/4 bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. A nice size yard a covered back deck compliment the outside. Plenty of parking and RV Parking

