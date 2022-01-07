Perry Wellington 4.5 – WE SOLD IT!

Perry Wellington Realty sells a lot of properties… A LOT. People might actually be surprised by the number every year so the Perry team fills you in and talks about the inventory they roll through.

With that said, Perry Wellington 4.5 brings back a popular segment with ‘WE SOLD IT!’

118 MALLARD LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

DETAILS: Sold for $290,000 – Don’t miss this immaculately maintained, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Helsel Development home in the Puzzletown area of Duncansville. This spacious home was built in 2006 and features include a first floor master bedroom, enclosed sunroom addition and beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The formal dining room could be used as a home office. Abundant storage throughout and also includes an attached garage, shed and fenced-in yard.

545 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: Sold for $270,000 – Two story home on an approx 1.2 acre private lot. The home is surrounded by trees and features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, and a 3 car garage. The flooring has been replaced throughout the entire house within the last year. A mini-split unit has been installed in the last year as well. There is a wood burner in the living room and a large sunroom right off the living room. The property is located close to town, convenient for shopping and entertainment.

270 MEADOW LARK DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: Sold for $830,000 – A stunning 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home situated on 3 acres. This property has some amazing features… marble flooring in the grand foyer…. 17 foot high ceilings in the formal living room and a gas fireplace…. the dining room has cherry hardwood flooring…. there’s also a cozy family room with another fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and birch cabinets… plus a wet bar and out back… the amazing outdoor room… it’s a covered patio with a large wood burning stone fireplace. the sellers say they enjoy this room year round! They have even hooked up a TV out there to watch Penn State games and grill out! We did a luxury property film on this property. You can check it out on our You Tube Channel!

485 BECKER ROAD, TYRONE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $227,000 – Sold for: $267,000 – Raised ranch with finished basement on approximately 8 acres in the Bellwood-Antis School District. Large 25×40 detached garage with loft that could easily be converted into an apartment. Finished basement with second kitchen and two bedrooms. Above ground swimming pool Covered back porch with amazing views.

With a new year comes doing new things. Maybe something like becoming a real estate agent is right up your alley!

The Advance Academy pre-license classes are starting back up on January 11th — January 10th for those who want to take it online — so you can learn all about being an agent. Classes held Tuesdays and Thursdays with Associate Broker George Pisanick.

Advance Academy Real Estate Classes

Starting: January 10th – ONLINE and January 11th – IN PERSON

Location: 1103 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg



Sign Up Today at www.advanceacademyonline.com