Perry Wellington 4.5 – We sold it

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Perry Wellington realty sells a lot of homes and our goal is to save our sellers a lot of money when we do that! And we have! Millions of dollars in commission has been saved by usingPperry Wellington Realty.

It’s time to check out some of the homes we had the pleasure of selling over the past year… We call

“We sold it!”

  1. 800 Clark Street, Gallitzin
    Listed by Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669
    Listing price: $449,000 sold for: $425,000

2. 382 Linkville Road, Johnstown
Listed by Jordan Conrad team 814-693-5513
Listing price: $169,900 sold for: $165,000

3. 122 St. James Street, Houtzdale
Listed by Dawn Pellas – 814-932-9745
Listed for: $89,000 sold for: $85,000

4. 130 Limestone Road, Hollidaysburg
Listed by George Pisanick (814) 381-5758
Listing price: $499,900 sold for: $499,900

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss