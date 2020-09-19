Perry Wellington 4.5 – We Sold It!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 Team is show some great properties they’ve recently sold in today’s “WE SOLD IT!”

SOLD ABOVE ASKING!

8229 CHERRY WOOD LANE, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM

LISTING PRICE: $269,900 SOLD FOR $270,000

DETAILS: Custom built home by McCloskey builders. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath featuring an open bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the open concept Great Room… Entertain in the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. Kitchen flows into the Dining area and Great Room where you find a cozy, stacked stone fireplace. Master Bedroom offers large closet and a Master Bathroom with a large jetted tub, tiled shower and double vanity. 2 spacious Bedrooms share a Jack-N-Jill bathroom.

SOLD IT TWICE!

LOT 133R DEER TRACK ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

FIRST TIME – LISTED AT $74,900 SOLD FOR: $61,000

SECOND TIME – LISTED AT $82,500 AND SOLD FOR $78,000

So nice, we sold it TWICE! This is an over half acre lot in the highly desirable development of Fox Hollow. This lot is flat and wooded towards the back of the property which adds privacy to the lot. A boundary survey has already been completed with visible corner markers. The $1,400 water reimbursement fee for the lot has already been paid as well.



SOLD IN A WEEKEND!

1919 LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTED AT $145,000! SOLD FOR: $151,000

DETAILS: This is a beautifully updated 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Altoona near Bishop Guilfoyle High School. Gorgeous flooring throughout. The kitchen and dining area are very cozy and then there’s the family room addition – lots of room and lots of light…skylights. Modern paint choices throughout.. The bathroom is also updated. Outback is a nice deck, shed, and fenced in yard. THere’s also a hot tub that is negotiable! Close to everything, but the large lot makes you feel like you are in your own corner of the world.

2941 WHISTLER ROAD, STOYSTOWN – LISTED BY: LYNN MURPHY 814-977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $399,000

DETAILS: This remarkable, private 6 plus acre homestead in Somerset County is calling your name! There is so much here! The 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Main home is gorgeous with a lot of extras including two stone fireplaces floor to ceiling on two separate floors. It is well-appointed with plush carpet, hardwood floors and porcelain tile on the floors, great storage spaces, a kitchenette on the lower level with an attractive bar area and a full kitchen on the main living floor. Outside, there is a well-done,lit with electric outlets installed Gazebo of your very own to entertain in. Down the drive, there is a separate 2 Bedroom Living Space with 4 attached garages of various sizes you could use for income or your own business! You need to see this unique property to believe it!