Perry Wellington 4.5 – We Sold It!

Perry Wellington 4.5 brings back a popular segment they haven’t done in awhile, all about the amazing properties that they’ve sold.

WE SOLD IT!

271 N. GAIL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURGLISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM

LISTING PRICE: $215,000

SOLD PRICE: $217,500

DETAILS: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above living room, access to rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

4448 Admiral Peary Highway Duncansville, PA

LISTED FOR $1.1 MILLION

SOLD FOR $950,000

DETAILS: You’ve wondered what is behind the gates at this private mountain retreat off Route 22 and now you can own it. Spectacular built 4 bedroom home on private 112 acres. There are 2 outbuildings for vehicles and additional storage and heated work area. Outdoor furnace heats the home which has multiple fuel types and has those wonderful heated floors. Enjoy wildlife and nature on your own estate with the comforts of a top notch home. Custom kitchen, custom doors and fabulous finish – this home looks brand new. Hollidaysburg School District. Check out the custom videos and 3D tours to get an inside look of this luxury property.

WE SOLD IT!

432 3RD AVENUE PATTON – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT

LISTED FOR 269,000

SOLD FOR $267,000

DETAILS: Enjoy the peace and quiet of the country on 14 acres of private land in Patton. Privacy, yet close to local conveniences, this home boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an office. The gorgeous Patrick kitchen features stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space, and an enormous island. Spacious master suite on the first floor. First-floor laundry. Efficient, low-cost utilities. Plus a two-car garage and a shed. Quality and attention to detail was taken into all aspects of this house from the oak trim throughout to the open layout plan. Sit on the wrap-around porch and take in the beautiful scenery. This home has it all!

122 ST. JAMES STREET, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS

LISTED FOR: $89000

SOLD FOR: $85000

DETAILS: Check out the virtual walk though tour of this fantastic 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Houtzdale. This property is situated on 3 corner lots and features a freshwater spring and a large two car, heated garage with a spacious loft area that can be converted into an apartment or even a rec room! Inside the main house, you’ll find an open floor plan in the kitchen and living area which features a vaulted ceiling addition. There is one bedroom off the kitchen and another off the large laundry area and mudroom that has access to the back yard and stone patio area. Two more bedrooms are located off the living room. There is also an updated bathroom with a walk-in bath shower. See it virtually and make an offer!

315 BAKER LANE ALTOONA – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK

NEW PRICE!: $270,000

DETAILS: Spacious bi-level in the prestigious Beverly Hills subdivision of Altoona features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. If you are looking for your “forever” house you might have just found it. This extraordinary house has a large master bedroom with a separate sitting/dressing room in the suite. And from the kitchen you can enter your own private outdoor space with a covered screened-in deck (18.9 by 15.1) that leads to a large multi-tiered deck that is perfect for entertaining. Downstairs is a family room with a wood burning fireplace and an additional rec room attached. There is plenty of storage space tucked away in this house. It has a huge 2-car garage with space for a workshop. And it is just minutes from PSU Altoona campus and Altoona Hospital.