Perry Wellington 4.5 – We Sold It

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5! Back by popular demand, it’s a segment that Jordan came up with a few years back, and we are reviving it today.

We sold it!

This is where we take a look back at some properties that we have sold! We are going to start off with one from the Jordan Conrad Team.

604 Justin Street Hollidaysburg – listed by Jordan Conrad Team

Details: Listed at $375,000

Sold for: $370,000 (with $10,000 assist)

Custom built home by Campbell Builders in Rolling Hills North! This 1 story home was built in 2008. Three bedrooms on the main level, a master bedroom with a large en suite and walk-in closet that connects to the bathroom and bedroom. There is access to the private rear deck from the master suite. There is a formal dining room and a kitchen that is open to the living room, which has a natural gas fireplace and two sun tunnels. The basement is finished with a home theater and full bath. There is a 2 car garage and fire pit!

816 Patrick Lane, Newry – listed by Adam Conrad Team

Listing price: $155,000 sold for: $155,000

Details: This one had three offers right after it was listed! Completely renovated and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home with finished basement in Newry. Features include hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oak trim, and fireplace with pellet stove insert. A large yard allows plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.

9112 Charger Highway, Duncansville – listed by the Adam Conrad Team

Listing price: $250,000, Sold for: $248,000, Assist: $7440

Details: This property had been on the market with other agents from other brokerages. But it didn’t sell. Then, we listed it, put our marketing plan in place, and got it under contract!

Brick colonial home with a two-car detached garage and in-ground pool on 2+ acres in Blair Township. Some of the many features include Large kitchen with oak and milk paint cabinets, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, natural oak trim, crown molding, wood beams, french doors, and both stained and leaded glass windows. The finished attic and finished basement with second kitchen add to the already ample living space. Conveniently located off Route 36.

1421 Grant Avenue, Altoona – listed by Dawn Pellas

Listed for: $165,000 ,Sold for: $165,000, Assist: $4950

Details: Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 3 bath home in Altoona with spectacular views & 3 car garage! Enjoy the raised, 2 level deck showcasing breathtaking views of the mountains as you sip your morning coffee or grill dinner out. The covered front porch is also the perfect place to unwind. Wicker furniture included! Inside, you’ll find custom woodwork throughout, updated flooring & lots of character! The first floor features high ceilings, custom cabinets in the kitchen & a farmhouse style, deep sink. The office offers custom built-ins & a large desk. Living room is wired for sound. Upstairs, discover the master suite w/walk-in closet & dressing room connected to a jack and jill bath. Another full bath central vac on all floors. Must see! (Located in pleasant valley elementary area)

And there you have it, time to cash in for these sellers!

If you’d like Perry Wellington Realty to help you sell your home, or if you are looking to buy a house. We can help with that too!

We’re back with a look at what’s for sale in another edition of Perry’s Properties. Next! But first, adam, your team has this new listing in roaring spring?

724 Pershing Street, Roaring Spring – listed by Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Details: Don’t miss this 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms roaring spring home on a corner lot with attached garage. Small bonus room on the second floor could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors are under the carpet downstairs. Enclosed back porch as a bonus room. New windows and doors throughout. Check out the 3d tour.

Listing price: $110,000

2 bedroom, 2 baths, corner lot, garage



