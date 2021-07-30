Perry Wellington 4.5 – “We Buy Houses” Before & After

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty has been telling everyone about their alternative to putting their home on the market and going through showings, negotiations, etc… but still want to sell. So why not let Perry Wellington buy your house?

They’ve done it before and show you all about how it works in the video above with a BIG REVEAL of a house flip.

NEW LISTING!

439 E FIR STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: PRICE: $225,000 — This is a beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath Cape Cod style home within walking distance to the Hollidaysburg Senior and Junior High. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and ceramic tile flooring. Both bathrooms are also completely remodeled. This home has been professionally painted inside and out. All of the original hardwood floors have been preserved and refinished. There is also a new driveway, beautiful landscaping, and new concrete covered patio. Other renovations include new plumbing, updated lateral sewer line, updated electrical service and breaker box, and all new windows! It has a newer roof too, added in 2018!



NEW PRICE!

1011 PENN VIEW LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $400,000 – Beautiful 1 story home located in the Edgewood Estates development of Duncansville! This inviting home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a full finished basement with a bar. The primary suite, on its own wing of the house, provides privacy and relaxation with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy the all-seasons sunroom, just steps away from the covered back patio, equipped with a Swim Spa. This home also features new Quartz kitchen countertops, new carpet, and professional landscaping, all done for the new owner!

