Perry Wellington 4.5 – Wanted Inventory

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

We have some properties that we want to find and buyers who need us to find them!

We take a look at why inventory isn’t that great right now…

Let’s take a look at what we need:

Wanted: Commercial Property

12,000 to 20,000 square feet

35 parking spaces

visible location

14-foot ceilings

Wanted: Residential Property

$300,000 to $350,000

2+ acres

private location

3-4 bedrooms

These are just two of the properties we need. But, we still need inventory…..

what does that say for the current market?

where do you see it going through year’s end and into 2020?

If you think you have the properties we are looking for and you want us to list for you, give us a call…

Contact Perry Wellington Realty at:

814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

During Thanksgiving or any time, we’re always thankful and grateful for the opportunity to help you!

Buying or selling? Call us!

Adam Conrad / Broker, Perry Wellington Realty 814-934-5246

George Pisanick / Assoc. Broker, Perry Wellington Realty 814-381-5758 Dawn Pellas / Agent, Perry Wellington Realty 814-932-9745