Perry Wellington 4.5 – Wanted Inventory

We have some properties that we want to find and buyers who need us to find them!
We take a look at why inventory isn’t that great right now…
Let’s take a look at what we need:
Wanted: Commercial Property
- 12,000 to 20,000 square feet
- 35 parking spaces
- visible location
- 14-foot ceilings
Wanted: Residential Property
- $300,000 to $350,000
- 2+ acres
- private location
- 3-4 bedrooms
These are just two of the properties we need. But, we still need inventory…..
- what does that say for the current market?
- where do you see it going through year’s end and into 2020?
If you think you have the properties we are looking for and you want us to list for you, give us a call…
Contact Perry Wellington Realty at:
814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com
During Thanksgiving or any time, we’re always thankful and grateful for the opportunity to help you!
Buying or selling? Call us!
