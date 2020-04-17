Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Virtuoso

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Since in person showings of properties are still not allowed because of pandemic restrictions, Perry Wellington Realty is taking you inside of their listings virtually with 3D virtual walk through tours from Matterport!

You don’t want to miss the video featuring a virtual walkthrough of 8157 Oak Hill Lane in Claysburg, on the golf course up on top of Blue Knob!

These tours are even more important now beause sellers who use the vitrual tours and still show their homes.

If you’d like a virtual walkthrough for your home and list with Perry Wellington Realty, you can! Perry Wellington is making the cameras available for sellers to do their own tours until the realtors allowed to get back out there and do them for you.

