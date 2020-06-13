Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tours with Jordan

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The featured, live virtual showing just so happens to be a listing from Perry Wellington 4.5’s own Jordan Conrad and his team!

Jordan takes you inside of 556 Justin Street by using the Matterbox 3D virtual tour, featuring the unique “doll house” view of the property.

556 JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $350,000

DETAILS: One story living in Rolling Hills North! This smart home has countless upgrades and features and is only 5 years old! The kitchen, living room, and dining area are expansive and all open to one-another. Three bedrooms all on the main level with a bonus room in the basement, currently used as a 4th bedroom. The master bedroom features an en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. The finished basement not only has space for entertainment but you can also use some of the space for a bar or home office. There is a stunning full bath in the basement with a heated tile floor, as well as, additional storage room which can be used as a workout area. There is plenty of outdoor features as well including a composite deck, stamped concrete patio, and shed. Matterport Virtual Tour available!



NEW LISTING:

389 SPRUCE STREET, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $69,900

DETAILS: This cozy one-and-a-half story home is situated in a private and quiet setting in Claysburg. The home has been modified to make it handicap accessible. The home features 2 bedrooms and a 1st floor bathroom with laundry and handicap accessible shower. The home also has a covered front porch with a ramp, eat-in kitchen with enclosed side porch off the side, 1st floor bonus room currently used as a bedroom, and 1 car garage. There is even an included shed and carport.

