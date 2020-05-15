Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tours in a Virtual World

Virtual walkthrough tours have become more important than ever for buyers looking to buy a house in the times of COVID-19. At Perry Wellington, buyers have made purchases sight unseen just by doing a walkthrough tour like the one you see in the video.
While Perry Wellington is now allowed to come into a seller’s property to do a Matterport 3D tour, sellers can still choose to do their own, if they have an iPhone.
Perry Wellington creates a custom video for your property with those 3D tours, check one out in the video above!
If you’d like to get a virtual walkthrough for your home and list with Perry Wellington Realty, you can do that!
Just simply contact Perry Wellington Realty at: 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com