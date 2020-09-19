Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Sept. 18, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

2580 Reservoir Rd, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at the brokerage office.

2596 RESERVOIR RD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom w/ master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

2568 Reservoir Road Hollidaysburg – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $215,000

Details: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. Some of the available upgrades include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. These options can be added and the home can be customized to your wants and needs. Price listed does not include upgrades. Two car garage is available as an upgrade also. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office. Pictures and renderings are for illustration purposes only.

LOT 131 DAVIDS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $285,000

DETAILS: New construction – Cape Cod Home in Old Town Village. This home features an incredible open floor plan with a first floor master bedroom and bathroom . 1st floor master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at the brokerage office.

