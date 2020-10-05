Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Sept. 11, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s one of the best days of the week! Perry Wellington Realty uses the virtual 3D Matterport to show off a virtual tour that’s the “Virtual Tour of the Week!”

124 MARKWOOD DRIVE BEDFORD – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY (814) 977-0208

LISTING PRICE: $138,900

DETAILS: This 3 Bedroom 2 bath brick/vinyl Raised Ranch is a fantastic opportunity to buy in Old Lakewood area with Bedford Schools. Come check out potentially YOUR own Home Sweet Home! Some highlights are Thermal Double-pane windows, vertical blinds, newer roof, enclosed heated sunporch with loads of light for all seasons! Also beautiful eat-in kitchen with oak cupboards. Oak hardwood floors and trim throughout house. Don’t miss the partially finished basement with a pellet stove for whole house warmth, as well as a workshop with a separate entrance. Covered patio, shed with electric for more storage/ work area.

