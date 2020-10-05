Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Sept. 11, 2020

It’s one of the best days of the week! Perry Wellington Realty uses the virtual 3D Matterport to show off a virtual tour that’s the “Virtual Tour of the Week!”
124 MARKWOOD DRIVE BEDFORD – LISTED BY LYNN MURPHY (814) 977-0208
LISTING PRICE: $138,900
DETAILS: This 3 Bedroom 2 bath brick/vinyl Raised Ranch is a fantastic opportunity to buy in Old Lakewood area with Bedford Schools. Come check out potentially YOUR own Home Sweet Home! Some highlights are Thermal Double-pane windows, vertical blinds, newer roof, enclosed heated sunporch with loads of light for all seasons! Also beautiful eat-in kitchen with oak cupboards. Oak hardwood floors and trim throughout house. Don’t miss the partially finished basement with a pellet stove for whole house warmth, as well as a workshop with a separate entrance. Covered patio, shed with electric for more storage/ work area.