Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Oct. 23, 2020

It’s time for the Perry Wellington 4.5 Matterport 3D Virtual Tour of the Week
400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
NEW PRICE! $239,900
DETAILS: You will love this beautiful custom designed home on a large corner lot in Altoona! This property has it all! The home itself is a unique multi-level design with a spacious addition on the back featuring walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above. This is one property you have to see to appreciate!