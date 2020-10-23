Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Oct. 23, 2020

It's that time of the week! Time for some of Perry's Properties!

NEW LISTING! 2709 OAK AVENUE, ALTOONA - LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669 OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. LISTING PRICE: $250,000DETAILS: This is a custom designed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that just hit the market! It's a ranch style home with spacious addition. The main part of the house has a nice living area with an updated kitchen and a finished basement with a lot of room to entertain. There's also a gorgeous sunroom with lots of windows. And then you have the 26 by 24 addition that features a large family room with vaulted ceilings, a stacked stone fireplace and skylights with remote control blinds. This room could also be used as a 4th bedroom. There's also a 2 car garage and lovely landscaping at this property, which is like an oasis in the city. It's a must see!