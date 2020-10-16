Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Oct. 16

Perry Wellington Realty takes pride in their Drone and Matterport 3D Virtual Tours and they excel at them. Today’s tour of the week features a listing by the Gretchen Gunnett Team!
794 SHAW ROAD IN HOLLIDAYSBURG
DETAILS: One story brick home Nestled around 29.72 acres. Privacy is for you with this 3 bedroom 2.75 bath house. Large eat-in kitchen with numerous living rooms. The basement is partial. Enjoy the outside with the in-ground pool and large patio for entertaining. A 2 car attached garage for convenience.
