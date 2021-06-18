Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: June 18, 2021

It’s time for the Perry Wellington Realty virtual tour of the week with a great home listed by the Gretchen Gunnett Team.
65 KENSINGER ROAD, MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742DETAILS: $385,000 – 2 story home, encompassing 2.25 acres. Kitchen has an open concept to the family room and Great room . First floor laundry… plus 3 spacious bedrooms and a Master Bedroom with its own Master bath. There’s another full bath as well. There are 3 family rooms and a workshop. Step outside to the patio and enjoy the outdoors. Property has an outside wood furnace for 2 types of heat.