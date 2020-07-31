Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: July 31

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Adam Conrad takes you on a 3D Matterport virtual tour in this Tour of the Week!

1096 EDGEWOOD DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT (814) 502-6248

LISTING PRICE: $360,000

DETAILS: Move right in to this beautifully updated home in Edgewood Estates. Spacious & inviting – 4 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2 car garage & 1st flr laundry. The open kitchen features new SS appliances, refinished cabinets & new quartz countertops. The expansive space opens into a gorgeous eat-in kitchen & family room with a gas fireplace. Stunning master suite has a bonus room, huge walk-in closet, 2nd closet along with a walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Downstairs offers a finished room with a fireplace perfect for entertaining as well as 2 large rooms with tons of storage space & shelving. Relax on the large deck that is just steps off the kitchen. Other updates include custom french doors installed in the office, new flooring, new front door, new kitchen sink & lighting, updated 1/2 bath.

