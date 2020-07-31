Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: July 31

Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 have a few upscale, affordable modular homes and continue to build their inventory. A buyer called in with a few questions and the team decided to answer them for everyone in the video.

  • Can they be built in other places than where they are now?
  • What are the building options?
  • Can you manage your own project?
  • Will Perry manage the project for me?

Adam Conrad takes you on a 3D Matterport virtual tour in this Tour of the Week!

1096 EDGEWOOD DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE
LISTING PRICE:  $360,000
DETAILS: Move right in to this beautifully updated home in Edgewood Estates. Spacious & inviting – 4 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths, 2 car garage & 1st flr laundry. The open kitchen features new SS appliances, refinished cabinets & new quartz countertops. The expansive space opens into a gorgeous eat-in kitchen & family room with a gas fireplace. Stunning master suite has a bonus room, huge walk-in closet, 2nd closet along with a walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. Downstairs offers a finished room with a fireplace perfect for entertaining as well as 2 large rooms with tons of storage space & shelving. Relax on the large deck that is just steps off the kitchen. Other updates include custom french doors installed in the office, new flooring, new front door, new kitchen sink & lighting, updated 1/2 bath.

