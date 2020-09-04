Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Sept. 9th

Perry Wellington Realty is here to show off their virtual 3D Matterport showing of the week!
This time, they take you to a gorgeous property in State College that has dropped $100,000 last week!
810 TEABERRY LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140
$100,000 PRICE DROP! NEW PRICE! $890,000 –
DETAILS: Check out this beautiful new listing in Teaberry Ridge. Step inside to find the two-story foyer that leads to the formal living room with a cozy fireplace. There’s also a large dining room and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen. You have access to the home’s wrap-around porch from the family room. Upstairs, you find 5 spacious bedrooms – two with their own bathrooms and the other two share a bath. The owner’s suite features two walk-in closets and a gorgeous master bath with an updated shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished basement has new carpet throughout – plus – a theater room, game room, kitchenette, large hobby/bonus room, a full bath, and an exercise room! There is soundproofing between floors, full-spectrum lighting in the lower level, a 3 car oversized garage, hardwood floors, and a central vac too!