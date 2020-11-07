Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Nov. 6

The Perry Wellington Realty team has another great vitual tour in today’s Virtual Tour of the Week.
The Matterport 3D camera has been such a crucial tool during the COVID-19 pandemic when open houses had to be canceled, and in-home tours just weren’t feasible. Now with social distancing being on everyone’s mind, this is a fantastic way to tour potential homes you’d want to buy!
1901 BELLMEADE DRIVE, ALTOONALISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021
The Virtual Tour of the Week features an Altoona home listed by Matt Depaolis. Watch the video above to see this amazing home without even having to leave yours!