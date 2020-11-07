Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Nov. 6

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

The Perry Wellington Realty team has another great vitual tour in today’s Virtual Tour of the Week.

The Matterport 3D camera has been such a crucial tool during the COVID-19 pandemic when open houses had to be canceled, and in-home tours just weren’t feasible. Now with social distancing being on everyone’s mind, this is a fantastic way to tour potential homes you’d want to buy!

1901 BELLMEADE DRIVE, ALTOONALISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS  814-329-3021

The Virtual Tour of the Week features an Altoona home listed by Matt Depaolis. Watch the video above to see this amazing home without even having to leave yours!

