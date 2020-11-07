Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Nov. 6

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty team has another great vitual tour in today’s Virtual Tour of the Week.

The Matterport 3D camera has been such a crucial tool during the COVID-19 pandemic when open houses had to be canceled, and in-home tours just weren’t feasible. Now with social distancing being on everyone’s mind, this is a fantastic way to tour potential homes you’d want to buy!

1901 BELLMEADE DRIVE, ALTOONALISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

The Virtual Tour of the Week features an Altoona home listed by Matt Depaolis. Watch the video above to see this amazing home without even having to leave yours!