Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Dec. 25

224 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140
LISTING PRICE: $384,000
DETAILS: Quality new construction by Ralph Spearly. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is waiting for YOU! There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level… a beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops that opens out to the great room that features a stone fireplace. There is also a powder room and laundry room on the first floor. The second level has a large Master bedroom with en suite & custom tile shower… plus, three nice sized bedrooms and another bath. The home also has natural gas heat, central air and a two car garage.