Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Dec. 18

421 BEECH STREET, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758
LISTING PRICE: $287,000
DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with a separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.