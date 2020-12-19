Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for Dec. 18

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

421 BEECH STREET, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $287,000

DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with a separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.

