Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for August 8th

If you don’t love a 3D tour from the comfort of you couch, then you might be missing out on some great homes!
Perry Wellington 4.5 leads the way with 3D virtual tours and people are loving them!
Watch the video above for a great 3D tour of a home listed by George Pisanick.
708 PENN STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758
LISTING PRICE: 279,900
DETAILS: Here is a rare chance to own a beautifully updated classic four-square brick home within walking distance of historic Hollidaysburg downtown, post office, YMCA, market, courthouse and eating establishments downtown. Many of the original details were kept intact during renovation projects. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a bonus heated enclosed sunroom, gorgeous living room with fireplace and window seat lead into the formal dining room through pocket doors. And wait until you see the kitchen with SS appliances and large granite island. Double split staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor. This home is really designed for outdoor enjoyment too with the huge front porch, covered rear deck and step down open deck. Lovely rear yard. Really a one-of-a kind home. Check out the 3-D tour.
The last week of July saw the market rebounding very strongly over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to realtor.com
“Realtor.com’s housing recovery index shows buyers are actively seeking larger homes with backyards in quiet neighborhoods in an effort to find…. remote work and homeschooling.”
In addition to that:
- PRICES ARE ACCELERATING
- MORTGAGE RATES ARE FUELING BUYER INTEREST IN BUYING A NEW HOME, NOW
- CAN THIS HEATWAVE LAST?
- PREDICTIONS?