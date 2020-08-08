Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week for August 8th

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

If you don’t love a 3D tour from the comfort of you couch, then you might be missing out on some great homes!

Perry Wellington 4.5 leads the way with 3D virtual tours and people are loving them!

Watch the video above for a great 3D tour of a home listed by George Pisanick.

708 PENN STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK (814) 381-5758

LISTING PRICE: 279,900

DETAILS: Here is a rare chance to own a beautifully updated classic four-square brick home within walking distance of historic Hollidaysburg downtown, post office, YMCA, market, courthouse and eating establishments downtown. Many of the original details were kept intact during renovation projects. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a bonus heated enclosed sunroom, gorgeous living room with fireplace and window seat lead into the formal dining room through pocket doors. And wait until you see the kitchen with SS appliances and large granite island. Double split staircase takes you up to the 2nd floor. This home is really designed for outdoor enjoyment too with the huge front porch, covered rear deck and step down open deck. Lovely rear yard. Really a one-of-a kind home. Check out the 3-D tour.

The last week of July saw the market rebounding very strongly over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to realtor.com

“Realtor.com’s housing recovery index shows buyers are actively seeking larger homes with backyards in quiet neighborhoods in an effort to find…. remote work and homeschooling.”

In addition to that: