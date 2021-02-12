Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Feb. 2, 2021

Do these snowy winter days have you dreaming of a beautiful mountain getaway home? Maybe you want to move out to the mountains full time! This virtual tour of the week is right up your alley then!

8157 OAK HILL LANE, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669
LISTING PRICE: $239,000
DETAILS: Beautiful 3 story home that can double as a rental/vacation home. This home overlooks the lake and the 5th hole of the Blue Knob Golf Course. Enjoy 4 season living with a cozy fireplace and large windows to the outside. Beautiful deck for relaxing. Rental income helps make your retreat cost even less.

