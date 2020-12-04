Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Tour of the Week: Dec. 4, 2020

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

During the pandemic, virtual tours became a big trend and the Perry Wellington Team is bringing you their Virtual Matterport 3D tour of the week! This time with one of Jordan’s team’s listing that’s back on the market.

304 E. LOGAN BOULEVARD ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE $125,000

DETAILS: Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in the desirable East End area! This home features a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and an extra large pantry / storage room. Brand new flooring installed 11/22/2020! The living room and dining room have beautiful woodwork and high ceilings which makes the rooms feel extra spacious. The 1/2 bath is conveniently located on the first floor. In the master bedroom you will find a huge closet and four windows to brighten the room with natural daylight. The attic is finished and could be used as a 4th bedroom or bonus room. Off street parking to fit up to 2 vehicles and a fenced in yard! *Home was under contract for over 60 days and buyers financing fell through.

