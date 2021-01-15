Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Staging

The Perry Wellington 4.5 team can’t stress enough about the difference that staging your home makes for a listing. You might not think it’s a big deal, but putting your best shot forward can really bring buyers in!
There’s lots of ways to stage your home. Watch the video above for all kinds of tips and tricks
Don’t miss the amazing virtual staging that you can do, as the Perry Wellington team shows with this property:
400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
LISTING PRICE $225,000
DETAILS: Custom design- Large corner lot – Spacious addition on the back with a walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. – This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! – The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above.