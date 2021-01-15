Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Staging

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington 4.5 team can’t stress enough about the difference that staging your home makes for a listing. You might not think it’s a big deal, but putting your best shot forward can really bring buyers in!

There’s lots of ways to stage your home. Watch the video above for all kinds of tips and tricks

Don’t miss the amazing virtual staging that you can do, as the Perry Wellington team shows with this property:



400- 412 44TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

LISTING PRICE $225,000

DETAILS: Custom design- Large corner lot – Spacious addition on the back with a walls of windows and a spiral staircase that connects to a media room/bar area on the first floor. – This space is currently used as a recreation room with a hot tub and exercise equipment. But, it can easily be converted into a two floor master suite! – The home also offers two more bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage, a bonus family room and a covered patio with an enclosed porch/sunroom above.

