Perry Wellington 4.5- Virtual Reality

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5’s Power Hour Special!

Before the break, we talked about how the real estate industry is taking extra precautions to keep buyers and sellers safe, while still marketing properties to get homes sold!

One of the ways Perry Wellington Realty is doing this is with virtual showings!

Here’s a post from Agent Annette Yorks in State College she’s going virtual with open houses and live question and answers.

It’s a great way to engage people who are sitting at home, but still want to house hunt! And we are taking precautions with how we shoot these as well.

This is our cinematographer Richard wearing gloves in a video he just did with Annette. He’s got booties too, masks, hand sanitizer, and Lysol. He’s all set

Our marketing makes it possible to tour a property without setting up an in-person showing, and it’s all thanks to the virtual 3D walkthrough.

If you want to check out a virtual walkthrough of a property, you can head to our website.

And, as we go to break Adam, tell us about this listing in roaring spring.