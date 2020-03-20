Perry Wellington 4.5- Virtual Reality

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5’s Power Hour Special!
Before the break, we talked about how the real estate industry is taking extra precautions to keep buyers and sellers safe, while still marketing properties to get homes sold!
One of the ways Perry Wellington Realty is doing this is with virtual showings!
Here’s a post from Agent Annette Yorks in State College she’s going virtual with open houses and live question and answers.
It’s a great way to engage people who are sitting at home, but still want to house hunt! And we are taking precautions with how we shoot these as well.
This is our cinematographer Richard wearing gloves in a video he just did with Annette. He’s got booties too, masks, hand sanitizer, and Lysol. He’s all set
Our marketing makes it possible to tour a property without setting up an in-person showing, and it’s all thanks to the virtual 3D walkthrough.
If you want to check out a virtual walkthrough of a property, you can head to our website.
And, as we go to break Adam, tell us about this listing in roaring spring.
- 694 cove lane, roaring spring – listed by the Adam Conrad Team (814) 693-5669
- Listing price: $385,000
- Five bay garage, sunroom with hot tub, 1.65 acres
- Details: This is a four-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath custom-built cedar home situated on 1.65 acres in the spring cove school district. This impressive property features a total of 5 garage bays, including a 2 car attached, 2 car detached, and a 1 car detached garage with a loft. Inside, you’ll find a new kitchen with custom cabinets, fresh paint, hardwood floors, and oak trim throughout. The large first-floor family room has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, and its style is warm and inviting. Just off the living room, you find a spacious sunroom with a hot tub! There is also a finished basement, and the house has a new roof!