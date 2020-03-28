Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Insanity

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The virtual world is pretty brilliant right about now. It’s also necessary, especially when you’re selling real estate.

With social distancing and no in-person showings, not even for vacant homes, it makes Perry Wellington’s virtual walkthrough tours EXTREMELY important!

416 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $119,000

DETAILS: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must see! Seller is related to agent. Seller has purchased a 1 year Home Warranty through American Home Shield!

