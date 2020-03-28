Closings & Delays
Sunset West of Pleasant Gap

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Insanity

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

The virtual world is pretty brilliant right about now. It’s also necessary, especially when you’re selling real estate.

With social distancing and no in-person showings, not even for vacant homes, it makes Perry Wellington’s virtual walkthrough tours EXTREMELY important!

416 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM  814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $119,000
DETAILS: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must see! Seller is related to agent. Seller has purchased a 1 year Home Warranty through American Home Shield!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss