Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Insanity

The virtual world is pretty brilliant right about now. It’s also necessary, especially when you’re selling real estate.
With social distancing and no in-person showings, not even for vacant homes, it makes Perry Wellington’s virtual walkthrough tours EXTREMELY important!
416 25TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $119,000
DETAILS: Beautifully maintained home in Calvert Hills! This move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an open concept kitchen to the dining area. The attic has potential for a 4th bedroom or playroom if finished. Many improvements have been made over the years including newer paint and carpet, and a new hot water heater. There is also an added bonus of off street parking for multiple cars in front of the house. Central air! This home is a must see! Seller is related to agent. Seller has purchased a 1 year Home Warranty through American Home Shield!