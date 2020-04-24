Perry Wellington 4.5 — Virtual Demos

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington 4.5 is taking you inside their listings with 3D Virtual Walkthrough tours from Matterport!

Let’s travel to 230 Elkview Drive in Duncansville.

DETAILS: Colonial style 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with amazing views situated in a cul-de-sac in the Maple Hollow subdivision. Open floor plan with oversized 2 car attached garage. Wonderful 2-story foyer with hardwood floors, decorative lighting, and an oversized window allowing ample natural light. The living room has gas fireplace running the length of the house. The breakfast room features a French door leading to deck and is open to the kitchen and living room. The eat-in kitchen has an abundance of space with oak cabinets, large counters, and a pantry cabinet. Formal dining room, half bath, and laundry are also located on the main level. Oversized master suite has a walk-in closet, large bathroom with pocket door and whirlpool tub & linen closet. Finished basement with 2nd fireplace. Check out the virtual tour.

LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

These tours are very easy to navigate and also lets a seller show their home even with restrictions that are currently in place do to the pandemic. There’s a small learning curve for buyers who want to do a virtual walkthrough, so Jordan gives you a great “how-to” in the video above.

If you’ve like to get a virtual walkthrough for your home and list with Perry Wellington Realty, you can do that!

Contact Perry Wellington Realty at 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com