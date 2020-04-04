Perry Wellington 4.5 – Virtual Creativity with Homes

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Virtual is the new real estate reality these days. Orders preventing in person showings by real estate agents means we have to get a little creative!

What better way to show off these great properties than with our virtual walk-through and 3-D tours?

215 SWEET CHERRY COURT, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM – 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $180,000

DETAILS: This is a beautifully updated 3 story brick townhouse, built in 2002. And, this property so much to offer including 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths plus a spacious two car garage out back with extra storage above the garage space! And, there’s more! Step inside to find a home that’s bright and comfortable. The neutral color scheme makes it possible for you to move right in and decorate in any color palette. There is an open concept kitchen, updated appliances and ample counter space…. plus updated flooring throughout! There is also a back yard and a great patio space to enjoy when the warm weather gets here! This home has it all and it’s low maintenance too!

If you’d like a virtual walk-through and 3-D tour of the property you’re selling, Perry Wellington Real Estate can definitely help you with that!

918 6TH AVENUE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

LISTING PRICE: $179,900

DETAILS: Step into this beautiful Bi-Level Home located across from Duncansville Community Park. The main level of this home features an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and a recently updated full bath. The lower level has 2 additional bedrooms (the room being used as the master bedroom was previously a family room that could easily be reverted back) and 3/4 bath and a laundry area. Enjoy open concept entertaining or step out to the enclosed back deck. Never get wet with the integral garage. New sidewalk. New garage door. New triple-pane krypton windows. So many upgrades. With a full-price offer, seller will provide up to 6% sellers assist and a 1 year Home Warranty.

