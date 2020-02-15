Perry Wellington 4.5 – Valentine’s Day Special, origins of PWR

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Dawn Pellas, a licensed realtor with Perry Wellington Realty, and your host is joined by broker Adam Conrad as well as agent Jordan Conrad!

This is a program about real estate. They're here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling.

How did Perry Wellington Realty get its start? Dawn, Adam, and Jordan share the story to kick off this Valentine’s Day special, and to show you why they operate the business the way they do… by putting every client first!

“Something else we love to do at Perry Wellington Realty is help people learn more about real estate. Coming up later this month, you have a chance to learn how to invest in it!” Dawn Pellas tells us.

Adam and his team have an investment seminar coming up!

Investor Seminar

Tuesday, February 25th

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Perry Wellington Realty Room

Blair County Convention Center, Altoona

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE:

217 Grazierville Road, Tyrone – Listed by The Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Listing Price: $150,000

Details: This is an immaculate ranch style home in the Bellwood-Antis School District. This home has countless updates and features, making it a MUST SEE home!! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on the main level. The living room has abundant natural light from the picture window. The eat-in kitchen is updated and features included appliances. There is a sunroom off the kitchen perfect for any season with views of the rolling landscape! The adjacent patio has composite flooring and is a perfect place to grill or entertain guests. The backyard has fruit trees and a shed with a metal roof. The home has a full basement with a laundry area and included washer and dryer. There is a carport and turnaround section off the main driveway. The home even has a generator and central air!

MUST-SEE:

535 Jaguar Avenue, Altoona – Listed By Tiffany Settle 814-283-5686

Listing Price: $179,000

Details: Lovely cape cod style home for sale in the convenient Lakemont Area. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, partially finished basement with wet bar. Updates throughout to include, central air, the kitchen, and both bathrooms! Outdoor Jacuzzi, Gazebo, shed, garden and fire ring offer a great use of the huge back yard where wildlife often visits.