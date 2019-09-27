Perry Wellington 4.5 Vacation, year-round properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Next stop… The beach!

Let’s take it all in!

Speaking of the beach, if you were to think of an awesome beach house would a trailer come to mind?

Watch above as we take a look at fashion designer Betsy Johnson’s mobile home!

If you are looking for a vacation property or a year-round home, we’ve got some suggestions for you.

327 Red Oak Road, Flinton – Listed by Christopher Barnhart 814-619-3915

Details: Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom log cabin with 2 car detached garage on 1 acre inside Glendale year-round. This could be your weekend getaway or even permanent residence. The cabin is “turn-key” ready and fully furnished. Ready to use right now!!! Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated. Real wood fireplace with 1 cord of wood ready to burn. Spacious 2 car garage has a large room above that could be workshop, storage, etc. Glendale year-round is a gated community located minutes from Glendale lake and prince Gallitzin state park. Community pool, tennis, basketball, security, and more.

324 Troxell Spring Road, Flinton – Listed by Betty Barnhart 814-687-4216

Details: Two bedroom log home with huge great room. This classy residence can be your full-time home or getaway. Already being used as a vacation rental, this property allows those for whom it would be a second home to use at their leisure and cover their costs with rental revenue. Large yard with gardens, pond, and hot tub is a mecca for wildlife. Bedroom on the first floor has an attached dressing room/closet. The upper master bedroom has its own sitting room and balcony overlooking the backyard. Both bathrooms are elegantly decorated. The kitchen is a visual delight as well as functional. Home is located in Glendale yearound, a gated recreational community adjacent to prince Gallitzin state park / Glendale lake/state game lands 108. Six miles from rock run ATV park.

800 Clark Street, Gallitzin Listed by Adam Conrad 814-934-5246

Details: Beautiful custom built home with plenty of upgrades! This executive home is built for entertaining and has 2 complete kitchens and fireplaces throughout. This is truly a must-see! The seller has reconfigured the lot and expects it to be over 2 acres. All custom made kitchen cabinets, tile, and real wood flooring throughout home, dining room and front door chandeliers, separate laundry room on first floor, full basement custom bar with sinks, hook-ups for reach-in cooler and ice machine, beautiful open sunroom with skylights, built-in garage cabinets, fully carpeted attic with closets and separated rooms, also includes a pull-down attic for storage space, pool house garage with cabinets, sink and stove hookups, built-in pool with diving board and walk-in steps, fish pond with waterfall.

Saint Marys Street, Lilly – listed by Dawn Pellas 814-932-9745

38.41 acres, newly surveyed, Just reduced! $135,000, Access to all utilities: Public water, sewer, electric

Timber current market value: $62,500 – $75,000