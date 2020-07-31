Perry Wellington 4.5 – Upscale & Affordable

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Team revealed plans for a big new construction project from Adam and Jordan. They’re buidling inventory by literally BUILDING inventory!

They’re building upscale, affordable modular homes thanks to Excel Homes and their designs.

With lots of calls and questions about them, Perry Wellington shows off a few of the properties in the video.

LOT 64 OLD TOWNE VILLAGE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 66 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



303 SWEET CHERRY COURT, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

LISTING PRICE: $170,000

DETAILS: Modern townhome located in Sweet Cherry Court. This is an end unit that features a covered overlooking the fenced-in backyard. On the main floor, you find a large room currently used as a “man cave”. But it can also be a family room or first-floor bedroom. The second floor features an updated kitchen that includes a breakfast bar and a large dining area and a family seating area as well as a half bathroom. On the third floor, you will find two bedrooms; including a master bedroom with a spacious closet as well as a second bedroom. The full bathroom is conveniently placed in the middle of this floor. This house also includes two off-street parking spaces. Check out the 3D Matterport Virtual Tour on our website!

