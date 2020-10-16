Perry Wellington 4.5 – Updates on New Construction Homes

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

There are T-minus 5 days and counting… The first two NEW construction homes are going up next week. The Perry Wellington 4.5 team, Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad talk about the latest updates on these exciting homes!

LOT 64 OLD TOWNE VILLAGE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,00

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 66 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom w/ master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 131 DAVIDS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $285,000

DETAILS: New construction – Cape Cod Home in Old Town Village. This home features an incredible open floor plan with a first floor master bedroom and bathroom . 1st floor master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

