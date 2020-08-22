Perry Wellington 4.5 – Updates and Open Houses

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Licensed Realtor Dawn Pellas is joined by Adam Conrad and Jordan Conrad on Perry Wellington 4.5 to discuss the housing market and if it has bounced back as we move closer to the possible ending of this pandemic.

The Perry Wellington Realty team has some advice for buyers and sellers as we head into the fall season.

OPEN HOUSE:

627 MAIN STREET, BELLWOOD –  LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM  814-693-5669 
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST NOON TO 1:30 p.m.

820 N. 2ND STREET, BELLWOOD  – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM  814-693-5669 
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 23RD 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

Watch the video above for some great tips on cleaning your air conditioner from Realtor.com.

