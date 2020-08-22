Perry Wellington 4.5 – Updates and Open Houses

Licensed Realtor Dawn Pellas is joined by Adam Conrad and Jordan Conrad on Perry Wellington 4.5 to discuss the housing market and if it has bounced back as we move closer to the possible ending of this pandemic.
The Perry Wellington Realty team has some advice for buyers and sellers as we head into the fall season.
OPEN HOUSE:
627 MAIN STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST NOON TO 1:30 p.m.
820 N. 2ND STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 23RD 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.
Watch the video above for some great tips on cleaning your air conditioner from Realtor.com.