Perry Wellington 4.5 – Unique places to own

WTAJ – Here are some impressive and unique places listed through Perry Wellington.

1312 MILL RUN ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $625,000 – This property is Residential and Commercial – and you might know it as “Classic Attitudes” or “The Island”-Bar & Restaurant. The main house is spacious with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. It can be sectioned off into 3 separate living areas. There is also additional living space and storage space. And, it’s all been recently updated with new paint inside and out, Insulation, Garage doors & openers, New Flooring in Residential area, New Blinds, Awnings on the sunroom windows and a Generator back-up plus gorgeous outdoor space with custom landscaping and a new Paved driveway… plus additional storage garages! You’ll definitely want to give Teresa a call to get all of the details on this one!

TUDOR LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY KAYLA MCTAVISH (814) 937-2112

DETAILS: $590,000 – Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with an amazing outdoor space for entertaining! First floor has a large kitchen with eat-in area that features a heated floor, formal dining room, family room, office and a den that is currently being used as a bedroom… plus an enclosed sunroom that has its own heat source. Basement has a large family room, full bathroom, and several storage areas. Four bedrooms with an option for a fifth bedroom or recreational space on the second floor. Everything in this home has been remodeled. Brand new exterior doors and garage door. Large in-ground swimming pool with pool house and outdoor bathroom. Beautifully landscaped with mature trees on over two acres. Included in sale is a separate deeded lot that has water, sewage taps and driveway access for future development!

301 BRISTOL LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $704,000 – Stunning 5+ bedroom…. 4 1/2 bath home in the beautiful Elmwood neighborhood of Hollidaysburg. Over 4500 sq.ft. in just the 1st & 2nd floor alone! It has a 2 story foyer, office, formal dining room,great room w/gas fireplace, concrete kitchen countertops & island, stainless steel appliances and a spacious first floor master suite. Second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill baths. There’s also a finished basement with a wet bar, dishwasher and two refrigerators. Plus – a theater area with stadium seating. Two bonus rooms in the basement offer an additional bedroom, den, exercise and craft area. And, a lot more! This is one home that you have to see in person!