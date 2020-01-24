Perry Wellington 4.5 – Two Buyers

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Dawn Pellas, a licensed realtor with Perry Wellington Realty, is here with Perry Wellington 4.5!

This is a program about real estate. Here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future. So, they are here to help!

This week she has broker Adam Conrad back once again with agent Jordan Conrad.

They have a big surprise on the show today…. something we thought might never happen! We are introducing your two buyers agents! We had hoped to have Chelsey Frederick on when she first joined, but she has been so busy, she hasn’t had a chance to come in!

271 N. Gail Street, Hollidaysburg – Listed By Jordan Conrad Team 814-693-5513

PRICE DROP: NOW $219,900!

DETAILS: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above living room, access to rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

215 – 217 Calder Avenue, Altoona – Listed By Agent Nick Kratzer 814-631-0398

NEW PRICE! NOW $99,900

*DETAILS: House priced to sell! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Eat In Kitchen, Covered Sunroom Deck in Garden Heights. Easy Access to Interstate 99, walking distance to bus-stops, restaurants, shops. Has a carport with access from the back alley and 2 paved parking spots in the front.

Roof was installed in 2010. Perfect for first time buyers or as a rental.

2152 Eagle Valley Road, Julian, Pa – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

DETAILS: Out of the pages of a country home magazine! Beautifully restored farmhouse is a dream with scenic views and close access to the community of Julian. The 10 plus acres provides lots of room to play and garden. With 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, accommodating gatherings and families will never be an issue. Step back into time with this large open eat-in kitchen with non working fireplace . Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the home and a newly added powder room on the main level . The second level features 6 bedrooms plus 3 full bath and access to the walk up attic Complete with a 3 car heated garage/workshop, it’s perfect for hobbyist. Several outbuildings including a She Shed , a chicken coop a goat barn and a storage building with large covered area to park your RV… Last but not least, choose from the covered front porch or beautifully secluded side patio or rear porch for coffee.