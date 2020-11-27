Perry Wellington 4.5 – Turkey Trot & Market Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Associate Broker George Pisanick makes his return to Perry Wellington 4.5 as he joins Dawn Pellas and Adam Conrad as the holiday season is in full swing on this Black Friday.

This time of the year, Perry Wellington Realty is always gearing up for their 4.5 mile Turkey Trot. It’s one in a series of races from the Blair Regional YMCA that takes place the day after Black Friday.

Adam takes some time to talk about this great event on it’s 20th anniversary. This year is going to be different though. Due to COVID-19, the event will be ‘virtual’

If you have questions on the Turkey Trot, you can contact the YMCA or check out the information on their website by clicking here.

Events have drastically changed since March, but how’s the real estate market doing as winter starts to make its way into the region?

“The October home builders index reached a new record high… record low level,” says realtor.com in a latest article.

If you’d like to learn more about buying/selling your property, or want more information on the new Modern Modulars that Perry Wellington Realty is building, you can contact them over the phone and online at any time.

