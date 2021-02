It's that time again. Time for some of Perry's Properties!

108 W. CHRISTINA STREET MARTINSBURG - LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 824-693-5513NEW PRICE! $249,900DETAILS: This is a rare opportunity to purchase a property with a home and business all on the same parcel of land! The large home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. When you enter the home there is a drop area that is perfect for storing coats and shoes. On the main level of the home, there is an open eat-in kitchen and living room space. The living room has plenty of windows for natural light and a pellet stove. The home has a 1st-floor master bedroom. The business was formerly used as a butcher shop and has plenty of additional commercial uses. The commercial building has a storefront, office, and several large freezers and refrigerators. There is an apartment on the second floor with a separate entrance. There is plenty of off-street parking at the home and the business.