Perry Wellington 4.5 – Tour de Real Estate

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Perry Wellington Realty has been talking a lot about 3D Virtual Tours and the difference they make in real estate these days. These tours are actually the ONLY way buyers can see homes right now!

Watch as Jordan Conrad takes us inside of his listing at 161 Kendrick Lane in Flinton.

If you’d like to get a virtual walk-through for your home and list with Perry Wellington Realty, you can do that! In fact, Perry Wellington is even making their cameras available for the sellers to do the tours for buyers to see.

Contact Perry Wellington Realty at 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

