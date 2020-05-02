Perry Wellington 4.5 – Tour de Real Estate

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty has been talking a lot about 3D Virtual Tours and the difference they make in real estate these days. These tours are actually the ONLY way buyers can see homes right now!

Watch as Jordan Conrad takes us inside of his listing at 161 Kendrick Lane in Flinton.

If you’d like to get a virtual walk-through for your home and list with Perry Wellington Realty, you can do that! In fact, Perry Wellington is even making their cameras available for the sellers to do the tours for buyers to see.

