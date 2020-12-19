Perry Wellington 4.5 – Top Design Trends for 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

There’s no doubt that 2020 was a tough year, but it did transform the way we think of our homes! So what are the top trends going into 2021? Realtor Magazine came up with a list.

SEPARATED SPACES

– Open floor plans are getting divided up.

– Homeowners are looking to create nooks or pockets for Zoom calls, lounging, exercising, and e-learning, design experts say.

BIOPHILIC DESIGN – MORE HOUSE PLANTS!

Homeowners are craving nature and are bringing in more houseplants and indoor gardens.

WOOD-GRAIN ELEMENTS IN KITCHENS

– Wood-grain kitchen cabinets and counters are trending, offering a touch of organic and natural materials. This is what Bill Darcy, CEO of the National Kitchen & Bath Association, told realtor.com®.

– Instead of all-white kitchens or painted cabinets, designers say more homeowners are adding in wood-grain cabinets and wood countertops on to their kitchen islands.

FIRE PITS AND OUTDOOR SOLITUDE

– Fireplaces, fire pits, patios and decks, screened-in porches, and outdoor kitchens have all gained popularity during the pandemic.

– The outdoor kitchen is particularly trending, as homeowners add outdoor refrigerators and dining areas in their backyards or create a more elaborate space that includes a fully equipped kitchen outside with a stovetop and appliances.

SMART BATHROOMS

– Touchless appliances, including motion sensors for lighting, and smart temperature control for bathroom floors will be more popular in the next year – According to design experts



655 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $830,000

DETAILS: Welcome to 655 Carl Road where the possibilities are endless and the views are breathtaking. The property features approx 174.5 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an outbuilding on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Approx 110 of the acres are tillable and approx 60 acres are wooded. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, 655 Carl Road is the perfect place for you!

