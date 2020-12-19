Perry Wellington 4.5 – Top Design Trends for 2021

There’s no doubt that 2020 was a tough year, but it did transform the way we think of our homes! So what are the top trends going into 2021? Realtor Magazine came up with a list.
SEPARATED SPACES
– Open floor plans are getting divided up.
– Homeowners are looking to create nooks or pockets for Zoom calls, lounging, exercising, and e-learning, design experts say.
BIOPHILIC DESIGN – MORE HOUSE PLANTS!
Homeowners are craving nature and are bringing in more houseplants and indoor gardens.
WOOD-GRAIN ELEMENTS IN KITCHENS
– Wood-grain kitchen cabinets and counters are trending, offering a touch of organic and natural materials. This is what Bill Darcy, CEO of the National Kitchen & Bath Association, told realtor.com®.
– Instead of all-white kitchens or painted cabinets, designers say more homeowners are adding in wood-grain cabinets and wood countertops on to their kitchen islands.
FIRE PITS AND OUTDOOR SOLITUDE
– Fireplaces, fire pits, patios and decks, screened-in porches, and outdoor kitchens have all gained popularity during the pandemic.
– The outdoor kitchen is particularly trending, as homeowners add outdoor refrigerators and dining areas in their backyards or create a more elaborate space that includes a fully equipped kitchen outside with a stovetop and appliances.
SMART BATHROOMS
– Touchless appliances, including motion sensors for lighting, and smart temperature control for bathroom floors will be more popular in the next year – According to design experts
655 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $830,000
DETAILS: Welcome to 655 Carl Road where the possibilities are endless and the views are breathtaking. The property features approx 174.5 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an outbuilding on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Approx 110 of the acres are tillable and approx 60 acres are wooded. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, 655 Carl Road is the perfect place for you!