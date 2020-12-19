Perry Wellington 4.5 – Top Design Trends for 2021

There’s no doubt that 2020 was a tough year, but it did transform the way we think of our homes! So what are the top trends going into 2021? Realtor Magazine came up with a list.

SEPARATED SPACES

– Open floor plans are getting divided up. 

– Homeowners are looking to create nooks or pockets for Zoom calls, lounging, exercising, and e-learning, design experts say.

BIOPHILIC DESIGN – MORE HOUSE PLANTS!

Homeowners are craving nature and are bringing in more houseplants and indoor gardens.

WOOD-GRAIN ELEMENTS IN KITCHENS

– Wood-grain kitchen cabinets and counters are trending, offering a touch of organic and natural materials. This is what Bill Darcy, CEO of the National Kitchen & Bath Association, told realtor.com®.

– Instead of all-white kitchens or painted cabinets, designers say more homeowners are adding in wood-grain cabinets and wood countertops on to their kitchen islands.

FIRE PITS AND OUTDOOR SOLITUDE

– Fireplaces, fire pits, patios and decks, screened-in porches, and outdoor kitchens have all gained popularity during the pandemic. 

– The outdoor kitchen is particularly trending, as homeowners add outdoor refrigerators and dining areas in their backyards or create a more elaborate space that includes a fully equipped kitchen outside with a stovetop and appliances.  

SMART BATHROOMS

– Touchless appliances, including motion sensors for lighting, and smart temperature control for bathroom floors will be more popular in the next year – According to design experts

