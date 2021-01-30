Perry Wellington 4.5 – Title Talk: Abstract Closing Services

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Before the Perry Wellington Realty team gets into title talk, here’s a couple of questions for you:

What is title in real estate?

What is title insurance?

If you’re not sure, you’re not alone. A lot of people don’t know the answers to those questions. But if you’re buying a house, and you have lender financing, you will need title insurance.

For real estate purposes, the title refers to the ownership of the property, meaning that you have the right to use that property. A title search is done on the property before you buy it to make sure that it is free and clear of any liens or claims of ownership, but sometimes things can fall through the cracks.

That’s why title insurance is a good idea. The Perry Wellington 4.5 team takes a look at how it could hurt you if you don’t have it.

If you have questions about title insurance and how a title company can help you, or if you need a deed prepared for you’re selling your home on your own and need help with closing, you can call Abstract Closing Services.

Abstract Closing Service – 814-693-5668

