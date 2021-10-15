Perry Wellington 4.5 – Tips to Reinvigorate A Lingering Listing

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

With the market change, you might see your listing is lingering. If that’s the case, there are some tips the Perry Wellington Realty Team has to help reinvigorate it.

According to Realtor Magazine, a typical home spent 43 days on the market in September. In August, 87% of the homes sold were on the market for less than a month. That harsh reality is hitting sellers right now.

Update your listing’s image

Update your listing photos: If you have not already invested in professional photography, that could be a serious issue with how potential buyers are viewing the home online. Dark and unfocused pictures can be a deal breaker for buyers — who most often are surfing for homes on their mobile phones.

Put your best foot forward

Ask the sellers to put their best foot forward: If the home has older appliances or is in poor condition, find home warranty options to offer buyers, and encourage the homeowners to make the home as clean as possible for showings. Clean homes always show better than dirty homes, and the freshness will help encourage buyers to linger longer and possibly better visualize future improvements.

Create solutions for location problems

Check the parking situation: If the driveway is in poor repair, or parking is not convenient, start thinking outside the box for solutions. Many buyers are doing a quick drive by the property before asking their buyer’s agent to show it. If there’s not a prominent place for parking at least two vehicles, it can potentially be a deterrent. If there is a parking garage nearby or other designated parking area, make sure this is detailed in the remarks on the listing. In rural areas, make sure the driveway looks passable in muddy or snowy conditions.

Offer price incentives

Offer price incentives: SELLER ASSIST OR – HOME WARRANTY – This is a complicated conversation to have with the homeowner. Remember to be respectful of their current home. Ask them why they purchased the home and what makes the location work for their lifestyle. This will help start the conversation about building incentives for buyers to visit the property.

Amp up curb appeal