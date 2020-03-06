Perry Wellington 4.5.- Tips to make home more sellable

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.



Office Phone Numbers:

Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323

State College: (814) 273-1446

Johnstown: (814) 619-0256

Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725

Bedford: (814) 310-0099

Scranton: (570) 309-6136

Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5. We’ve been saying that now is the time to list your home if you are ready to sell. But, even though inventory is tight right now, you still have to put your best foot forward in order to sell fast.

So we have 10 tips to make your home more sellable, from Realtor.com.

1: Get rid of the clutter

Nothing distracts buyers more than a bunch of clutter. It’s all they focus on and that means that they’re not seeing the potential your home offers. So, the first thing you need to do is to completely de-clutter your home.

2: De-personalize the home

Even though your home is still technically your home until it sells, you should remove any personal touches. For instance, if you have a lot of family pictures on the walls, you should take them down. Or, if your child’s room has a personalized mural painted on the walls, you should paint over it. This goes a long way toward the buyer being able to envision themselves living in the home. They can’t do it as effectively if all they see is your family everywhere they look.

3: Paint everything a neutral color

Paint color is another way homeowners personalize their homes, but not everyone has your sense of taste or color preference. So before putting your home on the market, be sure to apply a fresh coat of neutral-colored paint on the walls

4: Update your lighting if necessary

Lighting can change the feel and tone of a room, so if your lamps are outdated, replacing them with more modern ones will help. Buyers don’t want to feel like they’re looking to buy their grandmother’s house

5: Address any pet issues

If you have a dog or cat, odds are your home probably has stains, odors, or both. These can be serious deal breakers for a lot of buyers so you will definitely want to address these issues.

Remove any stains and get rid of any odor-causing issues. You will also want to make plans to remove your pets during the times your home is being shown to buyers. The same concept applies to smoke odors and stains

6: Make minor repairs

Minor problems can stick out like sore thumbs, and if you think buyers aren’t going to see that loose bathroom door or chipped kitchen tile, you’re wrong. Before listing your home, take time to fix any minor problems in and around your home. The fewer problems your home has, the more appealing it is going to be.

7: Give the home a thorough cleaning

Just as with clutter, dusty tables, a sink filled with dishes, and dirty toilets and bathtubs will seriously detract from your home’s appeal. You should always ensure that your home is in show-worthy shape while you are trying to sell it.

8: Have your home inspected

Yes, it is the buyer’s responsibility to have the home inspected if they want to buy it, but you should have one performed prior to selling it so you can be aware of any potential issues that could prevent it from selling

9: Enhance your curb appeal

The first thing buyers see when they arrive at your home is its exterior. So, you want to make it as inviting as possible. Clean up any debris in your yard, keep the grass mowed in the summer and the walkways clean in the winter. Power-wash the mildew or dirt from your siding and clean out the gutters. Plant some inviting flowers and just clean everything up.

10: Listen to your real estate agent

Before you choose a real estate agent to list your house, you should thoroughly research their reputation and results. You want the best one you can find. Then, once you make your pick, you should trust their advice when they give it. Your agent is well-versed in what buyers look for and what turns them off, so if your agent makes a recommendation to you, you should probably take it.

If you’d like Perry Wellington Realty to help you sell your home, or if you are looking to buy a house. We can help with that too!

Contact Perry Wellington Realty at: 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

We’re back with a look at what’s for sale in another edition of Perry’s Properties, Next! But first, the Annette Yorks Group in our State College Office has an open house coming up this Sunday at this new listing!