Perry Wellington 4.5 – Tips to faster mortgage payoff

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. 

At Perry Wellington 4.5 we are in France at a very, very expensive home the Place of Versailles!

If you bought this I think it would take you a very, very, very long time to pay it off. Right guys?

A mortgage can be like a ball and chain. You get 30 years to pay it off. But, that seems like an eternity when you make that first payment.

So, is there a way to pay it off sooner?

How about a 15-year pay off, half the time?

Tips to pay off your mortgage faster:
Refinance to a shorter-term loan
Reconfigure payments for shorter-term
Pay more each month or 1 extra payment/yr.
Make lump-sum payments

