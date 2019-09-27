Perry Wellington 4.5 – Tips to faster mortgage payoff

At Perry Wellington 4.5 we are in France at a very, very expensive home the Place of Versailles!
If you bought this I think it would take you a very, very, very long time to pay it off. Right guys?
A mortgage can be like a ball and chain. You get 30 years to pay it off. But, that seems like an eternity when you make that first payment.
So, is there a way to pay it off sooner?
How about a 15-year pay off, half the time?
Tips to pay off your mortgage faster:
Refinance to a shorter-term loan
Reconfigure payments for shorter-term
Pay more each month or 1 extra payment/yr.
Make lump-sum payments
If you would like information on any of these properties or if you’d like Perry Wellington Realty to help you sell your home,
Contact Perry Wellington Realty at:
814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com