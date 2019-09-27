Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

At Perry Wellington 4.5 we are in France at a very, very expensive home the Place of Versailles!

If you bought this I think it would take you a very, very, very long time to pay it off. Right guys?

A mortgage can be like a ball and chain. You get 30 years to pay it off. But, that seems like an eternity when you make that first payment.

So, is there a way to pay it off sooner?

How about a 15-year pay off, half the time?

Tips to pay off your mortgage faster:

Refinance to a shorter-term loan

Reconfigure payments for shorter-term

Pay more each month or 1 extra payment/yr.

Make lump-sum payments

