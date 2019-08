Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Dawn Pellas, Jordan Conrad, and Adam Conrad discuss some ranking and then jump into tips for a buyers market

Tips for a buyers market:

Get a knowledgable agent Priced below market value Condition matters! Great marketing is key

Be sure to take a look at:



4810 Charles Place Altoona – Listed by Leonard Fiore 814-330-2574

Listing price: $330,000, Double lot, large master bedroom with luxury bath, updated kitchen with high-end appliances