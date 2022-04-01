Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

TIP #1 – NEGOTIATE POST SETTLEMENT POSSESSION – If you can swing it, have your buyer close early and allow you to live in the home rent free for a few weeks to give you more time to move. As a seller, you now know that your home is really SOLD and you have the proceeds to move to your new place. The security of no surprises before closing day is worth asking for.

TIP #2 – NEGOTIATE FOR NO APPRAISAL – It’s kind of hard to sell a home without the buyer getting an appraisal but a savvy agent on your side can show you how to avoid the appraisal contingency. There are also ways to make up the difference if there is an appraisal and it comes in low.

TIP #3 – NO INSPECTIONS – For now when there are competing offers and lots of buyers, you can get the buyers to drop their inspection contingencies. Inspections become another round of negotiating when the buyer has an inspector write up a report. We had an offer this week that only agreed to drop the inspections if there were competing offers.

TIP #4 – SELLERS DON’T LET YOUR AGENT REPRESENT A BUYER – This is actually a timeless tip. We’ve talked about dual agency- your same listing agent also representing the buyer – and this is just a bad idea. I can’t imagine your listing agent getting these same concessions from a buyer who is also their client. We practice designated agency at Perry Wellington so the seller and buyer each have their own agent.((DAWN))



